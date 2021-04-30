Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

