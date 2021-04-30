Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.

Shares of PI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 6,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,322. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

