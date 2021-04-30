Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.