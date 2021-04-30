Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.67 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

