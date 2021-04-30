Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 1,022,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

