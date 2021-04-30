InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

