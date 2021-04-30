Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

