Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.33. 854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.