Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVREF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

