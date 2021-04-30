Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 744.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 120.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.