Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.06 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

