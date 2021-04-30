Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Buys $57,480.00 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADX opened at $19.26 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

