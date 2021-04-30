Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Acquires $39,350.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $8.02 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.02.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. Research analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

