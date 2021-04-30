Insider Buying: Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) insider Craig Roy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($18,750.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company also develops cREO technology for the integration of various compound semiconductor devices with silicon wafer-based production techniques. Silex Systems Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

