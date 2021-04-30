Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,500 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59).

TSCO traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). 16,842,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.82. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

