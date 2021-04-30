Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $109,672.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

