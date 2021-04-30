Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 960.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

