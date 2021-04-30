Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells 104,357 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

