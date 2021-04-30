Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $186,375.42 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $97.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

