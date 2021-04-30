Insider Selling: Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 13,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

