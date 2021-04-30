Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

