Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 11.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

