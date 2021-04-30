InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.26. InspireMD shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 11,943 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.