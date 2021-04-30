Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTLA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 1,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,719 shares of company stock worth $69,561,007. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

