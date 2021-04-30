InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,436. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

