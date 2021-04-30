International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 278,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

