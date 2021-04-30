Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam Sells 875 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $863.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $769.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 29,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

