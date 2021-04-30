Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $93.62.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.