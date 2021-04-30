Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock remained flat at $$14.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

