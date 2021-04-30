Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 53516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Invesco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.