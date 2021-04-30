Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 43,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $149.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

