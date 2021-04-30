Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.20. 17,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

