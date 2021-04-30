Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 173.3% in April

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $106.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.