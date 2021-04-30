Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

