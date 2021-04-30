Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 36,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

