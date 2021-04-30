Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,561. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

