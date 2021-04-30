Investors Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Investors Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

