Investors Buy High Volume of Castlight Health Call Options (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 326 call options.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,426 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,459,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.