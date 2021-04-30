Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 26,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 2,288 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc acquired 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $11.03 on Friday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

