Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 878 call options.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

