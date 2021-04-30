Investors Purchase High Volume of Eastern Bankshares Put Options (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,242 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,936% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 348,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 345,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

