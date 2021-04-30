Investors Purchase High Volume of IHS Markit Call Options (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 854% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold a total of 131,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

