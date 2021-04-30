Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.