Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

IPSEY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

