iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,823,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IGIB opened at $59.63 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period.

