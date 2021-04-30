iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 402,730 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 358,865 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.