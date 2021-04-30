iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 571.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,516,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 96,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,035.6% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. 290,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564,303. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

