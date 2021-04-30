iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,447 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

