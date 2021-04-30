iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 1,596,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

