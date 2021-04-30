iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Raised by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.